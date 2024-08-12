Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Walker Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 9.9% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.74. 618,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

