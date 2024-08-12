Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,912.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

