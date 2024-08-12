Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 104,953 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.06. 495,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,146. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

