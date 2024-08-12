Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,652 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

