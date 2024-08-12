Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %
MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. 2,342,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
