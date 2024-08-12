Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,250. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

