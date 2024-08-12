Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $307,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TFC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. 3,463,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,025. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.