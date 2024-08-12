Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,470 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

EW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.05. 2,108,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,624. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

