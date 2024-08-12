Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.86. 1,508,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.