Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in PTC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1,106.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.
Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,430. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.07. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.
In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,601. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
