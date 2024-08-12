Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $21,101,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 473,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,042. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

