Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $29.70 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.48. 7,006,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,330,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $467.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

