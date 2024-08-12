Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,414. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

