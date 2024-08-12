Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $6,111,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.95. 522,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

