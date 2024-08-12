Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 168,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 998,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

