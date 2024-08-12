Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Trading Down 1.6 %

CSX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,772,162. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.