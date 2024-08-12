Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.3 %

IBKR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.