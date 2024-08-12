Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.71. 432,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,383. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

