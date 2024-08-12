Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.18. 116,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.