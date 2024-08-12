Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 348 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.28. 209,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,653. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.