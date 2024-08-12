Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $95.30. 695,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,172. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

