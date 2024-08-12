Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 4,296,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

