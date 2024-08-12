Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.5 %

INVH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,969. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.