Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $991,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $408,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,746. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

