Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after buying an additional 301,652 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. 679,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,467. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

