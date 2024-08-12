Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in July

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.71. 105,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,607. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.8434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 207.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

