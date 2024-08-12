SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.94.

Shares of SN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.38. 429,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,294. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 64.92. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

