Sharp Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,966 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.48. 7,006,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,330,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $467.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

