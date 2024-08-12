Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 11,307,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,099,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.53. The stock has a market cap of £30.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

