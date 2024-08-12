Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in July

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.58. 50,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,013. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $625.99 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

