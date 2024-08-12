Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Drops By 85.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

