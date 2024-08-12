Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Expands By 500.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBZ remained flat at $35.75 on Monday. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $324.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

