Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Grows By 993.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 993.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
AVLNF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,246. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
