Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Grows By 993.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 993.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

AVLNF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,246. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

