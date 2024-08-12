Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 1,300.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDO Unibank stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.