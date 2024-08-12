Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 304.5%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting 15.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.30. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

