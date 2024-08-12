Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Grows By 3,200.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. 338,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,762. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
