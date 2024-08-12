Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Grows By 3,200.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. 338,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,762. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

