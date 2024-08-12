Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Declines By 88.2%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

