Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 68.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 166,100 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 569,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 148,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,599. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

