Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 68.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 166,100 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 569,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 148,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,599. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
