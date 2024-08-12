Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Grows By 724.0%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 724.0% from the July 15th total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGTX. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 623,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,133. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

