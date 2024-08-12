Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Grows By 400.0%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Craneware Stock Performance
Shares of CRWRF stock remained flat at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Craneware has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
About Craneware
