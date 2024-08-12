Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Grows By 1,011.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 1,011.5% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DDIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

