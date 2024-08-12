Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 93.5%

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.