Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 93.5%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

