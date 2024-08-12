Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Expands By 436.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FIACW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,556. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

