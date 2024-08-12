Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 469.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 469.0% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $776.85 million for the quarter.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

