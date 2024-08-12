Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Expands By 884.7%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 884.7% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 28,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,390. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

