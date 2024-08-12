Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declines By 91.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. 31,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,933. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

