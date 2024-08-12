Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Increases By 586.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 586.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 1.0 %

KRYAY traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. 6,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.14.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

