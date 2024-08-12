Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Increases By 586.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 586.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kerry Group Trading Up 1.0 %
KRYAY traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. 6,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.14.
Kerry Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.