Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Expands By 934.1%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 934.1% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EDD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.93. 246,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.