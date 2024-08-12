Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Drops By 80.7%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RIOFF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.47.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

