Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Decreases By 88.9%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,602. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

