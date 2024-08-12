Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Decreases By 88.9%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,602. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile
